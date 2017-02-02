Click here to explore this interactive map and more.
Welcome to BC Studies
Established in 1969, BC Studies is dedicated to the exploration of British Columbia's cultural, economic, and political life; past and present. Each issue offers articles on a wide range of topics, in-depth reviews of current books, and a bibliography of recent publications.
Current Issue
BC Studies no. 192 Winter 2016/17
In recent decades, scholars on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border and in Japan have contributed to the development of a rich and growing body of literature that addresses the historical experience of Japanese immigrants...