Welcome to BC Studies

Established in 1969, BC Studies is dedicated to the exploration of British Columbia's cultural, economic, and political life; past and present. Each issue offers articles on a wide range of topics, in-depth reviews of current books, and a bibliography of recent publications.
Current Issue
BC Studies no. 191 Autumn 2016
Debut of our new section "This Space Here" featuring an excerpt from Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun's "Artist Statement." Articles by Richard C. McCandless, Mary Leah de Zwart, Duane Thomson, and David Bell.